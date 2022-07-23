ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas rodeo teens gearing up for championship round

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago
Gillette, WY. – Bringing some grace to the grit for Team Arkansas in Wyoming at the High School Rodeo National Finals is 16-year-old Jeorgia Anne Floyd in barrel racing.

On the grit and guts side is Senior Hayden Leavell, holding a top spot in bareback riding.

For both, it’s about focus and giving it their all at nationals for their home state.

As the standings sit right now, some of them will be in the championship round Saturday night.

