Fearless 40: Malvern Leopards

By Nick Walters
 3 days ago

Malvern appears to have succeeded in a recent rebuild.

After going 0-10 in 2018, the Leopards have finished 6-6 in back-to-back seasons while competing well in the rigorous 7-4A. Last fall Malvern went 4-3 in conference play, falling to Rivercrest in the second round of playoffs.

Head coach JD Plumlee returns much of his roster, including standouts like QB Cedric Simmons, RB Jalen Dupree, and 2024 Razorbacks target OL Vinny Winters.

With their strength laying on the offensive front, the Leopards look to lean on the run game and play “smashmouth football.”

No longer competing with state champion Robinson as the Senators move up to 5A, Malvern will try to win their first outright conference title since 1996 this coming season.

