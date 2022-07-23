Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

Montgomery:The Southern Poverty Law Center and an employees’ union have reached a collective bargaining agreement providing pay raises, expanded benefits and a $20 an hour minimum wage to workers at the nonprofit. The agreement, coming after nearly two years of often tense negotiations, represents a milestone for the nonprofit, which has waged legal fights against racial discrimination and for workers rights for five decades but has long faced allegations of internal discrimination against minority employees, especially for leadership roles. In a joint statement Monday, SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang and Cet Parks, the executive director of Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035, TNG-CWA, which represented SPLC employees, said the contract could “be a catalyst for economic and racial justice in the South and beyond.” The contract covers about 250 employees. The nonprofit’s 2020 990 form, the most recent one available, said SPLC employed 475 people on Oct. 31, 2020. Huang said in a statement in March that SPLC had “nearly 400” employees. Messages seeking more recent numbers were sent to SPLC on Monday morning. The SPLC did not voluntarily recognize the union, and hired a law firm that specialized in “union avoidance” strategies. But nearly 76% of the SPLC’s employees voted to organize in December 2019.

