Genshin Impact Leaks: Sumeru Map unveiled

Genshin Impact leakers have made a juicy catch: A detailed map of Sumeru, the region coming into the game in update 3.0, has surfaced.

Currently, players of Genshin Impact are diligently collecting Phantasmal Conches in version 2.8, but the summer event has already set the course towards the future – we can’t reveal more without spoilering the event, so play it and find out for yourself. Where this future is set has been clear for a long time though: in the new region of Sumeru.

Sumeru will makes its debut with Genshin Impact’s update 3.0 before the end of 2022 and, in addition to numerous characters, domains, weapons, and the continuation of the main story, will bring the seventh and final element into the game, the Dendro power. For all the official information on this, check out our Sumeru overview.

Here, however, we’re talking about unofficial tidbits – and these are some big ones.

Genshin Impact Sumeru map leak

What you see in the picture is a detailed map of Sumeru based on the findings of renowned leaker UBatcha1 – with beta tests currently being underway for 3.0, this is a composite version of what has leaked out from these. You can check out another version from Reddit user Jellyjamrocks below, which also displays the playable area of the Chasm overlapped on the map. In a way, everyone visiting the Chasm has already been to Sumeru!

Sumeru is located west of the Chasm of Liyue, with a large river cutting through the region from north to south. The marked Waverider points indicate that you can travel through Sumeru by water. On the western side, a few Waverider points can even be seemingly seen on the land, possibly indicating underground waterways. The teleporters, which are quite close to each other, are also indications of large elevation changes. It seems like Sumeru will be quite hard to traverse when you first enter it.

As can be seen from the region names and colors, this part of Sumeru is a very fertile land with forests and jungles, while it becomes increasingly inhospitable to the west. Half of the region consists of a vast desert, which will probably be added in later updates. All in all, Sumeru should offer a greater playable area than any previous region.

Sumeru City is the capital of the country and contains, among many other things, the famous Academy, which players will already know from Lisa’s stories. With all the landmarks, domains, and bosses marked, this half of Sumeru already offers an incredible amount of content for users to look forward to. As always, be aware that changes can always be made until the map is actually released, so this need not be the final version of Sumeru.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.