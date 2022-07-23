American Legion prepares for first rummage sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is not often talked about how difficult it is for patients to receive transplants, especially a heart transplant. Three rescue centers have come together to raise funds for Aggie Borman who has recently received a heart transplant. We spoke with two hosts for an event to raise money for Aggie’s hospital bills called Hooves and Paws for Aggie’s Heart. Lisa Brasel and Valerie Hicks told us about their rescue programs and how Aggie loved their miniature horses and dogs. The event will be held at McHardy Park in Brandon on July 31st from noon to 4 pm. All are welcome. There will be a silent auction, pony rides, buggy rides, food, and games.

