YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was over two times the legal limit for driving drunk also had a loaded gun in his car. Keith Moore, 59, of Chicago Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Saturday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO