ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Afflicted Shell

IGN
 3 days ago

Afflicted Shell is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Shell, and which monsters drop Afflicted Shell in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Afflicted Fang

Afflicted Fang is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the Master Rank endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Fang, and which monsters drop Afflicted Fang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Fang Guide. Find Afflicted Fang in Sunbreak by...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Death Prophet - Final Chapter

While exploring the open world, there's a chance you may run into a pretty unsettling fellow known as the Death Prophet. This roaming panther has it out for anyone he considers a coward and it's possible to draw his attention. If you're wondering how to find and defeat the Death...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Gore Magala Full Hunt

Watch us complete a full hunt against the mysterious Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, plus, see all of Gore Magala's weaknesses in the beginning. In this particular 4-Star Master Rank quest called "Dark Wings, Dark Work," we use a Great Sword. This gameplay was captured on the Nintendo Switch, though Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also available on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hilarious Stray Mod Turns CJ from GTA San Andreas into a Cat

Modders have been creating content that was never felt possible in the gaming community. Through modding, we have seen the likes of Thanos, Hulk, Flash and so many characters in GTA 5. Players have also been able to see the likes of Homer Simpson entering God of War and Zelda in Elden Ring. Modders also provide the players with added accessibility in the game such as Better Graphics, Immortality, special powers and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Video Game#Mh Rise#Bring Energy Drinks
NME

‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ director on “Mouthful Mode” origins

Kirby And The Forgotten Land director, Shinya Kumazaki, recently shared the origins of the game’s slightly disturbing Mouthful Mode in an interview with Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream. In the interview, which was translated by Nintendo Everything, Kumazaki explained: ”The idea of Mouthful Mode has been about for a while....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Digimon Adventure Director Shares Where Digimon Actually Come From

Digimon has been with fans for decades now, and few anime series can evoke the kind of nostalgia it can. Agumon helped raise a generation, after all, and newcomers are discovering Digimon each day. Of course, that means the franchise has few people more revered than director Hiroyuki Kakudo, and a recent chat with Digimon Survive's director just shed new light on the anime legend.
COMICS
IGN

How to Get The Full Cosmic Armour Set

A powerful armour set acquirable during the Final Chapter of Live A Live, the Cosmic Armour has high damage resistance and prevents enemies from turning you to stone. Considering there's two tough enemies in this chapter that attempt to turn you to stone in their respective boss battles, it makes the armour set incredibly lucrative.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
IGN

Headhunter - Final Chapter

The last secret boss in the game, finding and defeating the Headhunter in Live A Live's Final Chapter can be tricky if you don't know where to look. We'll have to go out of our way to backtrack at the last possible moment, causing this lumbering foe to track us down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Is Clementine - Clementine Clues

This page of IGN's Stray Wiki Guide focuses primarily on finding Clementine in Chapter 10 - Midtown. During this chapter, you'll actually need to find Clementine twice. When you first find her, she'll give you the mission to steal the atomic batter. Once you've stolen the atomic battery, you'll have to find her again. On this page, we'll guide you through finding Clementine both times, and we've separated the page into two sections to help you find the part you're looking for. You can also watch the video below to see a full walkthrough of Chapter 10 - Midtown.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Strange Horticulture achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What's New On the IGN Store: Lady Dimitrescu, Squid Game, Elden Ring, and More

This week in the IGN Store, we've got some great figures up for preorder from all of your favorite gaming franchises. First, check out the tall, imposing statue of Lady Dimistrescu, the Resident Evil Village character that took over the internet last year. Plus, take a look at the high-quality figures from Final Fantasy VII Remake, including Cloud and a handful of characters from the Shinra corporation. Gaming fans should also check out our selections of figures from Elden Ring, Kirby, and Halo Infinite. And, for those television fans out there, don't miss our preorder catalog of a ton of upcoming figures from Netflix's smash-hit Squid Game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Oersted's Final Chapter

When reaching the Final Chapter, you'll be asked to pick a leader to form a party to explore the Dominion of Hate. You can pick anyone we've played up to this point, including Pogo, Shifu, Oboromaru, Sundown, Masaru, Akira and Cube. If you picked any of these party members, you'll get the standard Final Chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get the Memory Card in The Distant Future Chapter

During the Distant Future chapter, we'll be able to access an arcade machine in the Recreation Room. This game has a lot more significance to the storyline than first expected, but it's also just an entertaining mini-game to dive into while trying to discover the mystery at the centre of the Cogito Ergo Sum.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Near Future

Tired of using katanas, clubs and revolvers? Luckily, Live A Live's Near Future chapter is here with massive mechs, robots possessed by the souls of dead turtles and psychic wizardry. Akira's tale is easily one of the most out there in the entire game and it's also crammed with stuff...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Art of God of War Ragnarok to Release in November 2022

2022 promises to be a big year for God of War fans. God of War Ragnarok has been confirmed for a November 9, 2022 release date, and now the game will be joined by a hardcover book called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. Check out the dynamic cover...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Anime to Watch (Summer Season 2022)

The futuristic Night City, an overpowered demon lord, and a world-ending biscuit are just some of what you can expect this summer anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Summer like Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the dark Made in Abyss Season, and part 2 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. We're also seeing the return of The Devil is a Part-Timer! after almost a decade. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy