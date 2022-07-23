ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Afflicted Scale

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfflicted Scale is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Scale, and which monsters drop Afflicted Scale in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Scale...

www.ign.com

IGN

Afflicted Fang

Afflicted Fang is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the Master Rank endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Fang, and which monsters drop Afflicted Fang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Fang Guide. Find Afflicted Fang in Sunbreak by...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Death Prophet - Final Chapter

While exploring the open world, there's a chance you may run into a pretty unsettling fellow known as the Death Prophet. This roaming panther has it out for anyone he considers a coward and it's possible to draw his attention. If you're wondering how to find and defeat the Death...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Middle Ages

After completing all seven of the previous chapters, Live A Live will reveal the first of two hidden chapters: The Middle Ages. This newly revealed addition to the time-hopping saga starts out like any other, seeing us meet a new protagonist and embark on a perilous quest. However, it seems this addition to the story is more integral than it first seems...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Headhunter - Final Chapter

The last secret boss in the game, finding and defeating the Headhunter in Live A Live's Final Chapter can be tricky if you don't know where to look. We'll have to go out of our way to backtrack at the last possible moment, causing this lumbering foe to track us down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Art of God of War Ragnarok to Release in November 2022

2022 promises to be a big year for God of War fans. God of War Ragnarok has been confirmed for a November 9, 2022 release date, and now the game will be joined by a hardcover book called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. Check out the dynamic cover...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Is Clementine - Clementine Clues

This page of IGN's Stray Wiki Guide focuses primarily on finding Clementine in Chapter 10 - Midtown. During this chapter, you'll actually need to find Clementine twice. When you first find her, she'll give you the mission to steal the atomic batter. Once you've stolen the atomic battery, you'll have to find her again. On this page, we'll guide you through finding Clementine both times, and we've separated the page into two sections to help you find the part you're looking for. You can also watch the video below to see a full walkthrough of Chapter 10 - Midtown.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Live a Live Wiki Guide

Originally launching in 1994 for the Super Famicon, Live A Live has long been heralded as one of the best JRPGs ever made, influencing the genre immeasurably. 28 years later, it has officially made its way to the West, coming to Nintendo Switch with HD-2D pixel art visuals, brand new voice acting and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hilarious Stray Mod Turns CJ from GTA San Andreas into a Cat

Modders have been creating content that was never felt possible in the gaming community. Through modding, we have seen the likes of Thanos, Hulk, Flash and so many characters in GTA 5. Players have also been able to see the likes of Homer Simpson entering God of War and Zelda in Elden Ring. Modders also provide the players with added accessibility in the game such as Better Graphics, Immortality, special powers and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

Welcome to IGN's official walkthrough of Live A Live! From battling outlaws in Wild West to toppling sentient statues as a giant mech, this game is filled to the brim with things to see, do and fight. If you need a hand tracking down every secret boss, character dungeon and obscure ending, or simply need help reaching the next major event in the story, we're here to help.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ director on “Mouthful Mode” origins

Kirby And The Forgotten Land director, Shinya Kumazaki, recently shared the origins of the game’s slightly disturbing Mouthful Mode in an interview with Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream. In the interview, which was translated by Nintendo Everything, Kumazaki explained: ”The idea of Mouthful Mode has been about for a while....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get The Full Cosmic Armour Set

A powerful armour set acquirable during the Final Chapter of Live A Live, the Cosmic Armour has high damage resistance and prevents enemies from turning you to stone. Considering there's two tough enemies in this chapter that attempt to turn you to stone in their respective boss battles, it makes the armour set incredibly lucrative.
SHOPPING
IGN

Present Day

Arguably Live A Live's most unconventional chapter, Present Day transforms this story-focused RPG into an arcadey fighting game, seeing us pick opponents and fight them in wacky arenas around the globe. Players take on the role of Masaru Takahara: a formidable fighter hoping to hone his craft by beating the best martial artists in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

How 'Rubikon' Navigates the Challenges of Telling a Confined Science Fiction Story

One of my favorite aspects of the vast genre that is science fiction is when films take a bunch of people into space and basically just leave them up there. Whether it takes the form of a riveting historical drama like Apollo 13, a vibrant journey to the sun in Sunshine, or a horror masterpiece like Alien, there is a lot to love in this long tradition of stories told in the confines of space vessels floating in the void. Though it may not seem like it, there is actually a lot of narrative potential to be found in setting your film almost entirely within an enclosed space. It creates both a sense of claustrophobia and tension to have constant death looming just outside, pushing the story into interesting places as you see people grapple with their predicament. As control and order begin to break down with limited means of escape, these films can reveal deeper nuances to the various characters just trying to survive.
SCIENCE
IGN

Collectibles

IGN's Strange Horticulture guide has collectible locations for every hidden item in Strange Horticulture. This collectibles page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, lists, maps, and videos!
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Best fairy type pokémon in Pokémon Go

The best fairy type pokémon are a great addition to your battling lineup in Pokémon Go. In this guide we’ll explain their strengths and weaknesses as well as which are the best. With so many pokémon to choose from, it can be difficult to know which are...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Drag Me to Hell Could Be Turned Into a Serious Horror Movie

Anyone who wants to argue that Drag Me to Hell was anything but a horror comedy might need to watch the movie again and take a good look at the delivery and the content that was used to tell the story. In the true Raimi tradition, it was over the top and ridiculous as hell, but it managed to entertain a few people and was even approved of by the critics. It does however feel that if Raimi hadn’t been the one behind the camera it might not have fared quite as well. If one takes note it does kind of follow a pattern that one of Raimi’s other movies, Evil Dead, also contains. The boyfriend and the girlfriend are a similar to those seen in Evil Dead, but instead of taking on the hero’s story with the boyfriend, we get to see the story from the girlfriend’s point of view, which in this case is anything but pleasant as Christine is a woman with a few issues but who is otherwise seen by the audience as someone who is angling for a promotion, is conscious of her weight, and is bound to do whatever she needs to to get her life where she wants it to be.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Use XL Candy in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go introduced XL Candy at the end of 2020. XL Candy is different from regular Candy in that it is able to level up your Pokemon past Level 40. XL Candy is much rarer to receive. We will go through the different methods to obtain XL Candy. You need...
VIDEO GAMES

