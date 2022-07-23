ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-Depth: Active Shooter Assessment – Wednesday at 6PM

By Jennifer Franco
 3 days ago
The Palm Springs Police Department is putting renewed focus on active shooter training for its officers.

“This particular assessment is probably the first one we’ve done in about 7 years,” said Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department.

It comes as the nation sees higher rates of mass shootings including on school campuses. According to the National Gun Archive , this year, 356 people have been killed by mass shooters, including 190 children under the age of 12.

News Channel 3’s Jennifer Franco geared up and went alongside officers as they test their preparedness.

Watch the special in-depth report, Wednesday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m. only on News Channel 3.

Jennifer previously spoke with Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills, who shared his thoughts on what it means to be a leader in law enforcement , on the heels of the fall out from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

