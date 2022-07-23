Afflicted Fang

This page of IGN's Stray Wiki Guide focuses primarily on finding Clementine in Chapter 10 - Midtown. During this chapter, you'll actually need to find Clementine twice. When you first find her, she'll give you the mission to steal the atomic batter. Once you've stolen the atomic battery, you'll have to find her again. On this page, we'll guide you through finding Clementine both times, and we've separated the page into two sections to help you find the part you're looking for. You can also watch the video below to see a full walkthrough of Chapter 10 - Midtown.

