ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Afflicted Fang

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfflicted Fang is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the Master Rank endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Fang, and which monsters drop Afflicted Fang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Fang...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Death Prophet - Final Chapter

While exploring the open world, there's a chance you may run into a pretty unsettling fellow known as the Death Prophet. This roaming panther has it out for anyone he considers a coward and it's possible to draw his attention. If you're wondering how to find and defeat the Death...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Art of God of War Ragnarok to Release in November 2022

2022 promises to be a big year for God of War fans. God of War Ragnarok has been confirmed for a November 9, 2022 release date, and now the game will be joined by a hardcover book called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. Check out the dynamic cover...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Middle Ages

After completing all seven of the previous chapters, Live A Live will reveal the first of two hidden chapters: The Middle Ages. This newly revealed addition to the time-hopping saga starts out like any other, seeing us meet a new protagonist and embark on a perilous quest. However, it seems this addition to the story is more integral than it first seems...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Is Clementine - Clementine Clues

This page of IGN's Stray Wiki Guide focuses primarily on finding Clementine in Chapter 10 - Midtown. During this chapter, you'll actually need to find Clementine twice. When you first find her, she'll give you the mission to steal the atomic batter. Once you've stolen the atomic battery, you'll have to find her again. On this page, we'll guide you through finding Clementine both times, and we've separated the page into two sections to help you find the part you're looking for. You can also watch the video below to see a full walkthrough of Chapter 10 - Midtown.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mh Rise
IGN

Hilarious Stray Mod Turns CJ from GTA San Andreas into a Cat

Modders have been creating content that was never felt possible in the gaming community. Through modding, we have seen the likes of Thanos, Hulk, Flash and so many characters in GTA 5. Players have also been able to see the likes of Homer Simpson entering God of War and Zelda in Elden Ring. Modders also provide the players with added accessibility in the game such as Better Graphics, Immortality, special powers and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Stranger Things' Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show by New Series

Stranger Things Season 4's grip on the Netflix streaming charts has finally come to an end. After holding the No. 1 spot for several weeks straight following the release of Season 4, Volume 2 on July 1, the series has been dethroned on the Netflix streaming chart by an all-new title: Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The best of the best series Netflix Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 11:10, "Alone: Season 8" Neflix Hours watched: 15,590,0009. "Boo, Bitch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 20,610,0008. "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 21,180,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3" Hours watched: 27,250,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix Hours watched: 31,540,0005. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 33,050,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix Hours watched: 33,790,0003. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 38,200,0002. "Resident Evil: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 72,670,000  1. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 102,330,00011
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
hypebeast.com

The Creeper Returns in First Trailer for ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’

The trailer has arrived for the fourth installment in the Jeepers Creepers franchise, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. Continuing the horror series that launched with the inaugural film in 2001 and arriving five years after 2017’s Jeepers Creepers 3, the latest movie will see The Creeper return once again. Directed by...
MOVIES
IGN

Headhunter - Final Chapter

The last secret boss in the game, finding and defeating the Headhunter in Live A Live's Final Chapter can be tricky if you don't know where to look. We'll have to go out of our way to backtrack at the last possible moment, causing this lumbering foe to track us down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get The Full Cosmic Armour Set

A powerful armour set acquirable during the Final Chapter of Live A Live, the Cosmic Armour has high damage resistance and prevents enemies from turning you to stone. Considering there's two tough enemies in this chapter that attempt to turn you to stone in their respective boss battles, it makes the armour set incredibly lucrative.
SHOPPING
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Gore Magala Full Hunt

Watch us complete a full hunt against the mysterious Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, plus, see all of Gore Magala's weaknesses in the beginning. In this particular 4-Star Master Rank quest called "Dark Wings, Dark Work," we use a Great Sword. This gameplay was captured on the Nintendo Switch, though Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also available on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Strange Horticulture achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Live a Live Wiki Guide

Originally launching in 1994 for the Super Famicon, Live A Live has long been heralded as one of the best JRPGs ever made, influencing the genre immeasurably. 28 years later, it has officially made its way to the West, coming to Nintendo Switch with HD-2D pixel art visuals, brand new voice acting and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Present Day

Arguably Live A Live's most unconventional chapter, Present Day transforms this story-focused RPG into an arcadey fighting game, seeing us pick opponents and fight them in wacky arenas around the globe. Players take on the role of Masaru Takahara: a formidable fighter hoping to hone his craft by beating the best martial artists in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Anime to Watch (Summer Season 2022)

The futuristic Night City, an overpowered demon lord, and a world-ending biscuit are just some of what you can expect this summer anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Summer like Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the dark Made in Abyss Season, and part 2 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. We're also seeing the return of The Devil is a Part-Timer! after almost a decade. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
COMICS
IGN

This Stray Mod Lets You Play as Garfield the Cat

Stray is an adorable new game about a cat exploring a post-apocalyptic future full of robots, and now, you can play through the whole thing as the laziest, chillest cat of them all: Garfield. A new mod by modder Chris Rubino replaces the cat in Stray with a surprisingly believable rendition of Garfield of comics fame, right down to the lazy expression and chubby cheeks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Oersted's Final Chapter

When reaching the Final Chapter, you'll be asked to pick a leader to form a party to explore the Dominion of Hate. You can pick anyone we've played up to this point, including Pogo, Shifu, Oboromaru, Sundown, Masaru, Akira and Cube. If you picked any of these party members, you'll get the standard Final Chapter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy