Darvish, homers get Padres off to good start against Mets

Padres pitcher Yu Darvish works against the Mets on Friday night in New York. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The threat of a storm that never actually made its way across the East River to Queens delayed the start of the season’s second half for the Padres.

After waiting a half-hour Friday, they commenced getting their rhythm back, at least for the night, in a 4-1 victory over the Mets. (Box score.)

“We knew we were going to be tested right out of the gates,” Eric Hosmer said of facing the National League East leaders. “This is one of the better teams in baseball right now. We knew we had to clean a lot of stuff up to be able to compete with these guys. We showed a good sign of that tonight. But we’ve got to continue with that throughout the second half and hopefully keep trending in the right way.”

Hosmer homered early, Trent Grisham homered late, the Padres tacked on a bonus run and Yu Darvish held up his end of the anticipated pitchers’ duel with Max Scherzer.

“When you’re facing a guy like Max and it’s a matchup of Yu and Max, you know it’s gonna be one or two swings that can kind of take the game each way,” Hosmer said. “So we did a good job of taking advantage of those.”

After Darvish’s sterling seven innings and a perfect eighth by Nick Martinez, Taylor Rogers weathered a hit batter and a fielding error behind him to earn his 27th save, tied for most in the major leagues.

A team that for more than a month has appeared mostly incapable of syncing its pitching and offensive performances did so in its first game coming out of the All-Star break.

“We put together quite a few months in a row where we played this type of baseball,” manager Bob Melvin said. “And then the last (month) wasn’t as good for us. So hopefully this (starts) a trend for us.”

The Padres talked at the end of the first “half” about having to slug more, and they did so with two home runs Friday. They spoke before the game about making Scherzer work, and they did so by making him throw 69 pitches in the first four innings and 93 in all.

“We did a good job of really just sticking to our approach tonight,” Hosmer said. “We wanted to wait him out a little bit.”

Scoring four runs might not usually constitute a breakout performance, but it was more than the Padres needed with Darvish allowing a run on four hits and a walk.

“We seem to get spoiled by him every time out,” Melvin said after Darvish turned in his fifth game of seven or more innings in his past seven starts, improved his record to 9-4 and lowered his ERA to 3.28.

The offensive production was probably the best the Padres could have hoped for against the guy with three Cy Young awards and a 2.87 ERA in 16 career starts against them. Scherzer had allowed a total of three runs in his three starts since coming off the injured list.

Hosmer’s homer followed a single by Luke Voit in the third inning and made it 2-0.

After Scherzer departed following the sixth inning, Grisham greeted reliever Joely Rodriguez with a 404-foot drive to right field leading off the seventh.

Rodriguez got one out, yielded a single to Jurickson Profar and walked Jake Cronenworth. Seth Lugo replaced Rodriguez, and the bases were loaded after Manny Machado drew a 10-pitch walk.

Nomar Mazara nearly grounded into an inning-ending double play, but after Pete Alonso’s throw home to force Profar, catcher Patrick Mazeika’s throw to Alonso at first base hit Mazara and the ball bounced toward right field as Cronenworth rounded third and beat another throw home.

The Mets got a run against Darvish in the seventh after he walked Jeff McNeil with one out and Luis Guillorme hit a long RBI double to right-center field with two outs.

The players in the Padres’ starting lineup Friday were batting a combined .197 against Scherzer in their careers.

Of their 29 hits against him, Hosmer had 15. After going 2-for-3 Friday, he is batting .309 in his career against Scherzer, the ninth-best mark anyone of anyone with at least 30 at-bats against the 37-year-old right-hander.

It seemed early the Padres might have another one of those nights where they threatened but didn’t follow through.

After Scherzer retired the first five batters he faced, Hosmer doubled with two outs in the second inning. Austin Nola followed with a walk, the second Scherzer had issued in 21 innings since returning from a seven-week stay on the injured list.

His oblique strain meant the Padres missed Scherzer when the Mets visited Petco Park in June. They were probably owed at least that after facing him five times in 2021 — twice when he was with the Nationals and three times after the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline.

They scored seven runs in the first meeting last season, four of those coming on about the most unlikely event imaginable — Daniel Camarena’s grand slam, the first by a relief pitcher since 1985 and the first time a pitcher had hit a grand slam for his first major league hit since 1898.

Scherzer allowed four runs in seven innings in his next start against the Padres, shut them out for 7 2/3 innings in his first start with the Dodgers and shut them out for eight innings in his second start before giving up six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings in his final start against them.

After Hosmer and Nola were stranded in the second, the Padres had runners on first and second with no outs in the third. That promise, however, fizzled on pop-ups by Cronenworth and Mazara that sandwiched Machado’s strikeout.

“We’ve done that enough this year to sometimes where it frustrates you a little bit,” Melvin said. “But a good pitcher like that’s probably going to get better when you have guys on base and ramp it up, which he’s done his whole career.”

Different Friday was that they hit homers and added on.

“You always know that the first game the second half you’re gonna get probably somebody’s ace unless he pitched in the All-Star game,” Melvin said. “Beating a guy like that does a lot for you. … Hosmer’s homer obviously had a huge impact on the game. Turn it over to Yu with a couple of runs, ended up being a really good night.”