ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
All Times EDT
Saturday, July 23
MLB

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

MLS

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour - Cazoo Classic

PGA - 3M Open

PGA Tour Champions - The Senior Open

LPGA - Evian Championship

Korn Ferry - Price Cutter Charity Championship

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany

ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, Gstaad, Switzerland

WTA - 33rd Palermo Ladies Open, Palermo, Italy

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway

NHRA - DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway

IndyCar - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 1, Iowa Speedway

Sunday, July 24
MLB

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

MLS

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour - Cazoo Classic

PGA - 3M Open

PGA Tour Champions - The Senior Open

LPGA - Evian Championship

Korn Ferry - Price Cutter Charity Championship

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany

ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, Gstaad, Switzerland

WTA - 33rd Palermo Ladies Open, Palermo, Italy

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway

NHRA - DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway

IndyCar - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Iowa Speedway

Formula 1 - Grand Prix de France, Circuit Paul Ricard

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy