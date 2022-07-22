Weekend Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Saturday, July 23
|MLB
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
|MLS
Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - Cazoo Classic
PGA - 3M Open
PGA Tour Champions - The Senior Open
LPGA - Evian Championship
Korn Ferry - Price Cutter Charity Championship
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany
ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, Gstaad, Switzerland
WTA - 33rd Palermo Ladies Open, Palermo, Italy
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway
NHRA - DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway
IndyCar - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 1, Iowa Speedway
|Sunday, July 24
|MLB
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
|MLS
New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - Cazoo Classic
PGA - 3M Open
PGA Tour Champions - The Senior Open
LPGA - Evian Championship
Korn Ferry - Price Cutter Charity Championship
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany
ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, Gstaad, Switzerland
WTA - 33rd Palermo Ladies Open, Palermo, Italy
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway
NHRA - DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway
IndyCar - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Iowa Speedway
Formula 1 - Grand Prix de France, Circuit Paul Ricard
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
