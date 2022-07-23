ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cubs use late barrage to pummel Phillies 15-2

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlHwY_0gpnorY400

Nelson Velazquez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Willson Contreras hit a solo home run and double and the Chicago Cubs crushed the host Philadelphia Phillies 15-2 on Friday.

Seiya Suzuki added four hits, including a two-run homer.

Ian Happ contributed four hits and two RBIs, Nico Hoerner added a two-run double and Christopher Morel had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs.

The Cubs, who had lost nine of 10 before the All-Star break, accumulated 19 hits.

Cubs starter Justin Steele tossed five solid innings and gave up four hits and one run. Steele (4-6) walked four and struck out two.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Phillies swept a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins before the All-Star break.

Darick Hall homered with two outs in the ninth inning.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson (5-4) lasted only 4 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs to go along with three walks and no strikeouts.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first inning, with Schwarber blasting the first pitch he saw from Steele for a home run to right. It was Schwarber’s 30th homer of the season.

In the fourth, Contreras ripped a solo homer to left — his first since June 29 — to tie the game at 1.

The Cubs took a 3-1 advantage in the fifth when Morel hit an RBI double to left and then scored on a throwing error by Rhys Hoskins. Happ soon followed with an RBI single, Hoerner added a two-run double and Patrick Wisdom contributed an RBI double as Chicago pulled ahead by six runs.

Velazquez, pinch-hitting for Rafael Ortega, produced a two-run homer in the eighth off JoJo Romero for a 9-1 advantage. Happ made it 10-1 with an RBI single three batters later.

Velazquez added a three-run homer off position player Garrett Stubbs in the ninth. Suzuki then hit a two-run blast for a 15-1 advantage.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Illinois Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Patrick Wisdom
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Miami Marlins#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi#Morel
FanSided

Freddie Freeman has officially put agent, Braves drama behind him

The stats say it all. Freddie Freeman was never struggling, but after his return to Atlanta and dropping his agent, he’s gone back to focusing on what matters — baseball. Freeman and the Dodgers are quietly –as always, seemingly — one of the best teams in all of baseball. While the National League theoretically runs through Atlanta, it would be a surprise if Los Angeles didn’t have something to say about that before all is said and done come October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Look: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Blowout Loss

On Friday night, Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. After seeing how things unfolded at Fenway Park, it's fair to say Sweeney's first pitch was the highlight of the night for Boston fans. The Red Sox were ultimately...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy