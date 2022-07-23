ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rookie star Julio Rodriguez scratched from Mariners’ lineup

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLJNz_0gpnoqfL00

Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was scratched from Friday night’s lineup just before first pitch due to undisclosed reasons.

Rodriguez took part in pregame festivities prior to the home game against the Houston Astros, even catching the ceremonial first pitch.

The 21-year-old Rodriguez was runner-up in Monday’s Home Run Derby, losing to Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. He played in the All-Star Game the following night and went 0-for-2.

Rodriguez has energized Seattle with his highlight-reel play. He leads the club with 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases and is batting .275 with 16 homers.

Dylan Moore replaced Rodriguez as the center fielder. J.P. Crawford was moved into Rodriguez’s leadoff spot.

The Mariners are aiming to match the franchise-record winning streak of 15 games. The mark was set in 2001.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Braves announcer wore ridiculously tight shirt

Atlanta Braves announcer Paul Byrd was rocking the extra smedium shirt for Saturday’s game between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels, and there’s a funny story behind his tight attire. Byrd was serving as an analyst for the game alongside fellow former Brave Brian Jordan, who had a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Rookie#The Houston Astros#Home Run Derby#The Washington Nationals#Field Level Media
Inside The Dodgers

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's Agent Scott Boras Slams Washington Extension Proposal

Even during the All-Star Game festivities, Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto's uncertain future with the Washington Nationals reigned supreme. It's exceedingly rare that a 23-year-old superstar becomes available, but that's exactly where the Nationals and Soto find themselves after the outfielder declined a 15-year, $440M contract extension earlier this month. His agent, the infamous Scott Boras, publicly decried the extension.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Kyle Lewis sitting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Lewis is being replaced in right field by Sam Haggerty versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 20 plate appearances this season, Lewis has a .222 batting average with an .856 OPS,...
SEATTLE, WA
FanNation Fastball

HUGE Injury News About New York Yankees Star

On Friday, According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, reported that New York Yankees star Michael King has a fractured right elbow. Sherman: "Michael King has a fracture in his right elbow, according to sources. Devastating to him and the Yankees. He along with Holmes have been the Yankee best relievers."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

MLB teams expressing interest in Shohei Ohtani trade

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto isn’t the only MLB star generating interest before the trade deadline. Multiple MLB teams are reportedly inquiring about a Shohei Ohtani trade in advance of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 2. The Los Angeles Angels entered the season with expectations of competing for...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy