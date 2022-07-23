ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz’s Attempt At Politically-Weaponizing ‘Lost’ Meme Draws Stinging Rebuke From Damon Lindelof

By Tom Tapp
 3 days ago
For a man who spent years on television, Dr. Mehmet Oz doesn’t seem very media savvy.

Oz who is the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat and has been trailing in the polls vs. Democratic rival John Fetterman, tried to play it funny on Thursday, tweeting a photo of his opponent photoshopped into what looked to be an ad for ABC’s early-2000s hit Lost with the words, “John Fetterman: Either he’s hiding in his basement, or he’s just plain Lost.”

The TV star’s intended funny did not go over so well, for multiple reasons.

Respondents to Oz’s post reminded him that Fetterman is actually from Pennsylvania, where he still lives. Oz, on the other hand, was born in Ohio, has dual U.S.-Turkish citizenship and lives most of the time in New Jersey.

“Found him!” one Twitter user replied to Oz about Fetterman. “He’s IN Pennsylvania. Not Jersey, bubba.”

Also of note, the “hiding in his basement” bit brings back not-so-favorable memories of jibes Oz supporter Donald Trump received after he hid in a White House bunker when protesters gathered outside the building in 2020.

Most damning was a rebuttal today from Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof who re-posted Oz’s tweet with the caption, “He had a stroke, DOCTOR. And the island is healing him as we speak. If you actually WATCHED Lost, you’d know not to f*ck with the bald guy.

Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered shortly before he locked up the Democratic nomination in May. Lindelof is clearly pointing out that if anyone should have sympathy for the time it takes to recover from such an event, it should be Oz, who is a retired cardiothoracic surgeon.

He’s also warning Oz that the TV show’s resident survivalist badass, John Locke, was bald.

Comments / 68

klayman
1d ago

the guy is recovering from a stroke. As a Dr. think U would have some compassion for his situation. Think your Dr. skills R worse than your political skills. Back to Jersey.

Reply(2)
41
SympathyForTheDevil
1d ago

A tree-trimming company partly owned by Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa’s family was fined $95 million by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency over a scheme to knowingly employ illegal immigrants.The fine against Asplundh Tree Experts Co. was the largest ever levied in ICE history

Reply(1)
27
Kathryn Crane
13h ago

Not funny Dr Oz! Thought you had empathy for your fellow man. Doesn't look like it now though. Reality TV stars - Blah

Reply
10
