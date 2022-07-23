Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

DAWSON COUNTY — The heartthrob has skinny legs, wild hair and a laid-back personality that captivates everyone he meets, from preschoolers who want to touch his head to great-grandmothers who ask him for a kiss. They may be drawn to his brown, soulful eyes or the bangs that hang...
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Get everything you need to know in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest....
Comments / 0