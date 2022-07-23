1 Hospitalized Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: PD

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
45-year-old man killed after getting hit by a car in Hayward (Hayward, CA)Nationwide Report. A 45-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Hayward. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-680 at the Mission Boulevard offramp on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 1:05 p.m. and involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on I-680...
SAN FRANCISCO -- An apparent shootout early Monday left homes and cars in a San Francisco neighborhood riddled with bullet holes.The incident happened just before 4-30 a.m. Monday morning near 25th and Utah streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Arriving officers arrived found several bullet casings on the scene. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation.
The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto reopened Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train fatally struck an individual near West Meadow Drive earlier that afternoon. Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains were single-tracking through the affected area until was cleared. The collision...
SAUSALITO -- Authorities said the driver of vehicle sustained moderate injuries Saturday night after a frightening solo vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101, fire officials said. Authorities said crews from Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded for a solo vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 south of the Rodeo Exit Saturday evening.
(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — On Monday the California Highway Patrol reported that a Ben Lomond man died in a vehicle crash over the weekend. According to the CHP, Damian Lanctot, 39, of Ben Lomond, was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road, near Western Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are investing a shooting at the Monterey RV Park in Aromas that happened Sunday night. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said there is no suspect information at this time. How many shots were
Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting at Veteran's Memorial Park from over the weekend. According to police, around 6 p.m. on Sunday officers were sent to the park after reports of a fight were called in. When police arrived they found several shell casings...
Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash along Alba Road west of Ben Lomond and Brookdale. According to the CHP at least one person was killed and they are not releasing any identifying information at this time as investigators are still at the scene.
