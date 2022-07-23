ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Hospitalized Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: PD

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose police are investigating after a small plane crashed near the Reid-Hillview Airport Friday evening. The crash happened in the area of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street....

CBS San Francisco

Injury crash closes southbound I-880 connector to Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brawl leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-680 and Mission Blvd. in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-680 at the Mission Boulevard offramp on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 1:05 p.m. and involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on I-680...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- An apparent shootout early Monday left homes and cars in a San Francisco neighborhood riddled with bullet holes.The incident happened just before 4-30 a.m. Monday morning near 25th and Utah streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Arriving officers arrived found several bullet casings on the scene. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Pedestrian dies in Palo Alto Caltrain collision

The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto reopened Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train fatally struck an individual near West Meadow Drive earlier that afternoon. Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains were single-tracking through the affected area until was cleared. The collision...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in overnight crash, San Jose

(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate solo fatal crash

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal solo vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. The incident happened at 11:47 p.m. in the area of Brigadoon Way and Aborn Road, according to the San Jose Police Department. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 black Honda...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Ben Lomond man killed in head-on weekend crash

BEN LOMOND, Calif. — On Monday the California Highway Patrol reported that a Ben Lomond man died in a vehicle crash over the weekend. According to the CHP, Damian Lanctot, 39, of Ben Lomond, was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road, near Western Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
BEN LOMOND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are investing a shooting at the Monterey RV Park in Aromas that happened Sunday night. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said there is no suspect information at this time. How many shots were The post SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister police investigating weekend barbecue shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting at Veteran's Memorial Park from over the weekend. According to police, around 6 p.m. on Sunday officers were sent to the park after reports of a fight were called in. When police arrived they found several shell casings...
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by sedan in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA

