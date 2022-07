You can expect to see men and women lining Milwaukee Street in Kewaunee on July 31st in the name of women’s rights. Renee Paplham traveled to Sturgeon Bay with her family on July 4th to march for women’s rights. That rally happened just over a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe vs. Wade decision, turning the issue of abortion over to the states. The ruling reverted Wisconsin back to its law dating back to 1849 forbidding the practice unless the mother’s life is in danger. Paplham says she and her family experienced a lot of emotions that day participating in the event. Most of all, she left inspired to do something more, even if that meant capturing some backlash along the way.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO