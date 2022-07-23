ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft crashes in San Jose, one injured

By Phil Mayer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAfb4_0gpnn7VS00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a report of a small aircraft crashing in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue, near Reid-Hillview Airport at 7:12 p.m.

The adult male pilot was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” but has been stabilized, the San Jose Fire Department said. No one else was injured.

Power lines went down near the crash on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue. Roads in the area will be closed for an undermined amount of time, according to SJPD.

Police said that some residences were evacuated after being affected by the downed power lines, but no structures were damaged. Affected residents are asked to shelter in place.

PG&E crews are on scene working to restore power. The San Jose Fire Department, National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

