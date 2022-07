CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Police have identified 71-year-old Micueyla Garcia Duran of Wichita Falls as the victim of Friday night’s rollover crash in Clay County. Police say Duran and three others were traveling in a pickup northbound on US 287. The report states that the truck struck the guardrail for an unknown reason causing it to skid into the center median. It eventually rolled several times, ejecting Duran from the car. Police say Duran was the only one not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

CLAY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO