WKRN News 2

Man shot to death outside Antioch gas station; no suspect in custody

By Lucas Wright, Alicia Patton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkP0N_0gpnmpr200

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead outside a gas station in Antioch late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Thorntons gas station on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road.

Metro police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Kentrail Williams. Preliminary investigation shows that Williams was inside the Thorntons convenience market while the gunman waited for him to exit.

Suspect in custody after woman found dead outside Nashville home

Officials say once Williams left the store, the gunman approached him and opened fire. According to Metro police, the gunman fled the scene in a white sedan.

Williams was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information on the murder of Kentrail Williams is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers may remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Lonnie Puterbaugh
2d ago

When criminals are either kept behind bars or vigilantes decide to end it aka the punisher. We need swift public executions in murder cases and public retribution for other crimes as well. Or we could stay civilized if district attorneys and judges would do their jobs. The cops aren't to blame here. They have an impossible task now.

Reply
2
