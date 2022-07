The Palmerton Cat Project has two siblings, Vada and Melly available for adoption. Both are 12 weeks old, combo tested, dewormed, and have received their first distemper shots. They enjoy the company of other cats. Vada, left, is a brown tiger female who is sweet and talkative. Melly, right, is a black and white tuxedo male. He has a big personality and loves to play. The pair can be adopted for $75 or a single adoption is $50. For more information or to fill out an application to adopt, email.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO