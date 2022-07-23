Chicago Cubs-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep right center field to Rafael Ortega. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shortstop, Christopher Morel to Alfonso Rivas. J.T. Realmuto walks. Alec Bohm singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Matt Vierling reaches on a fielder's choice...
Marlins first. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging. Nick Fortes singles to shallow center field. Jesus Aguilar lines out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Nick Fortes scores. JJ Bleday strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
Padres third. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow left field to Jeimer Candelario. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to shallow infield to Drew Hutchison. Jurickson Profar homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Harold Castro. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
Orioles second. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Austin Hays singles to shallow center field. Anthony Santander to second. Ramon Urias singles to left field. Austin Hays to second. Anthony Santander to third. Rougned Odor out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Josh Lowe. Ramon Urias to second. Austin Hays to third. Anthony Santander scores. Ryan McKenna pops out to Ji-Man Choi. Jonathan Arauz pops out to Yandy Diaz.
Red sox third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to center field. Yolmer Sanchez singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Steven Kwan to Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor to Amed Rosario. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Jarren Duran pops out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor.
BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. With a light rain falling, Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third inning to put Boston ahead 1-0. Plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. There were dark skies over Fenway when Iassogna was shown the weather radar by a member of the grounds crew. The rain quickly picked up, and very shortly after the tarp was completely in place, the skies opened up for about 15 minutes, making the conditions awful for any possibility of playing. “Well, I mean, it wasn’t even raining,” Plesac said of his frustration. “It’s kind of like they’re anticipating it. I was ready to play until we couldn’t play. I don’t think we should stop the game if we’re capable of playing at the moment.”
Comments / 0