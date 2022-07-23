ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates draft picks 'ready to get rolling' after signing, saving club money on bonuses

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EK01_0gpnmarN00

Thomas Harrington knew that Campbell University had never produced a first-round pick in the MLB Draft, so he was thrilled to be involved in changing its history.

After the Los Angeles Angels selected Campbell shortstop Zach Neto at No. 13 overall Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates picked Harrington at No. 36 in the Competitive Balance A round.

The tiny, private school in Buies Creek, N.C., suddenly had delivered the equivalent of two first-rounders in the same draft. Hours after Neto signed with the Angels for a $3.5 million bonus, Harrington signed with the Pirates for $2.05 million. (The slot value was $2,150,300).

“It’s incredible,” said Harrington, who was signed by scout Mike Bradford. “Campbell doesn’t really recruit a lot of high-end talent out of high school, which is pretty neat for Neto and I to experience that this time and this draft. It’s awesome to see him succeed and that the university has had such a great time.

“It’s an awesome feeling. It’s something I’ve worked for my entire life. I couldn’t be with a better organization, so I’m ready to get rolling.”

Harrington was one of four Pirates draft picks to sign Friday, with three agreeing to bonuses below their slot value. Second-rounder Hunter Barco, a left-handed pitcher from Florida, signed for $1.525 million (slot value at No. 44 was $1,776,100). Third-rounder Jack Brannigan, a third baseman/right-handed pitcher from Notre Dame, signed for the slot value at No. 83 of $770,700. Eighth-rounder Cy Nielson, a left-hander from BYU, signed for $175,000 ($18,200 below slot value at No. 230).

Barco went 17-5 with a 3.18 ERA, 189 strikeouts and a .213 batting average against in 30 games at Florida but underwent Tommy John surgery in May. That dropped him out of the first round but he was still selected higher than most mock drafts had projected.

“After the injury, I knew I was going to drop a little bit,” said Barco, who was signed by scout Cam Murphy. “The Pirates showed that they trusted me, trusted that I’d do the rehab process effectively and take care of what I need to take care of.”

Brannigan led the Fighting Irish in doubles (15) and was second in both hits (62) and home runs (12), including the go-ahead shot in their upset win over top-ranked Tennessee. He became a valued two-way player when his fastball touched triple digits, but the Pirates intend to start him as a position player before introducing him to pitching in the minors.

“I’ve played the field my whole life. I just started picking up pitching a couple years ago,” said Brannigan, signed by scout Anthony Wycklendt. “I’d say right now I’m probably (partial) to playing the field but I’m open to anything. I just want to help the organization succeed and bring a ring to Pittsburgh.”

Nielson was a 40th-round pick by Cleveland out of high school but boosted his stock wiht a strong season. He went 3-0 with a 3.21 ERA, 45 strikeouts and a .222 batting average against in 28 appearances as a reliever for BYU, then went 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four games (three starts) for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League.

“It’s really exciting,” said Nielson, who was signed by scout Derrick Van Dusen. “I got drafted out of high school so it’s felt like a while leading up to this point. But being here, signing a contract and getting everything out of the way, it’s really, really exciting to get going and, honestly, a dream come true.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photo Of Pittsburgh Pirates Bullpen Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Pirates don't own the best record in the NL Central, but make no mistake, they have the best-looking bullpen in the MLB. On Friday night, a photo of the Pirates' bullpen emerged on Twitter. The photo went viral because the Pirates are growing banana peppers. It's not everyday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Mets get catcher Michael Perez from Pirates, 2nd trade between teams

NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash, the second day in a row the NL East leaders made a trade with the Pirates. The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games and 107 at-bats this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Package

The series rolls on, as we’re approaching about a week away from the trade deadline. With the 2022 draft class all but locked up, the Braves are finally getting some prospect help. That may make some other guys in the organization more expendable. Even though the bullpen is a strong point for the Braves, could they still look to bolster the unit at the deadline? We saw the Braves trade for another Pirates relief arm — Richard Rodriguez — at the 2021 trade deadline. You can read about how that deal panned out here. Regardless, Bednar is not a similar player to Rodriguez — he’s the real deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Alcantara fans 10 in 6 innings, Marlins beat Pirates in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday. Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Penn State 'Union' News

Big Ten players led by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford are organizing for a bigger seat at the table. More Perfect Union said Friday that Penn State is unionizing. However, Clifford said it'd be "inaccurate" to classify his conversations with head coach James Franklin, athletic director Patrick Kraft, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in that light.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Nico Hoerner's double sends streaking Cubs past Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mock Draft#Campbell University#The Los Angeles Angels#Notre Dame
Miami Herald

‘Lo and behold, I’m here’: Miami Marlins call up 2019 first-round pick JJ Bleday

JJ Bleday, the Miami Marlins’ first-round pick in 2019, grew up a Pittsburgh Pirates fan. His family lived in Titusville, Pennsylvania — about a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh — before moving to the Panama City Beach area in Florida prior to his junior year of high school. He remembered watching the likes of Neil Walker and Francisco Cervelli, a pair of players who ultimately spent a year apiece with the Marlins organization as Bleday began his professional baseball career.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Luke Williams sitting for Marlins versus Pirates Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not list Luke Williams in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Williams will take a seat Sunday while Jesus Sanchez starts in left field and bats seventh. Williams is slated for 50 more plate appearances this season in numberFire's models, with 6 runs,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Report: Rangers Sign Two More Draft Picks

Texas continues to make progress on signing 18-player draft class. The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to contracts with two more draft picks, per Baseball America. The Rangers have not confirmed the signings. The two players are eighth-round pick Matt Brosky and ninth-round pick Griffin Cheney. Brosky reportedly signed a...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Yu Chang sitting versus Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Yu Chang in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chang will take the evening off with Brandon Lowe returning to the lineup at second base and batting third. Our models project Chang for 59 more plate appearances this season, with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 2-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-57, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
AllPennState

'We're the True Penn Staters'

On July 25, 2012, Michael Mauti and Michael Zordich began the next phase of Penn State football. They led about 30 teammates onto the Penn State practice field and into the future by making a declaration. "We take this as an opportunity to create our own legacy," Mauti said in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
252
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy