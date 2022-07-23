ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

After tumultuous week, Locomotive FC look to rebound vs. San Antonio FC

By Colin Deaver
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After one of the strangest – and perhaps most difficult – weeks in club history, El Paso Locomotive FC will look to turn the page ever so slightly on Saturday as they host San Antonio FC.

Locomotive FC made headlines this week after officially parting ways with veteran midfielder Sebastian Velasquez, and reports surfaced of the souring relationship with captain Richie Ryan over a contract dispute.

Sources told KTSM that Ryan has not been practicing with the team for over a week as his camp attempts to come to a resolution with Locomotive FC. El Paso offered Ryan a new contract for 2023 that he deemed unacceptable; in response, the club barred him from training and as of Friday, has not granted him his release to try to sign with a new team, sources told KTSM.

As one of the most respected players in all of USL Championship, Ryan’s absence has drawn attention from around the league leading up to Saturday’s match. On the field, things didn’t go well for El Paso the last time they played.

Locomotive FC was trounced, 4-0, by Oakland Roots last Saturday, snapping El Paso’s 10-match unbeaten streak. Making matters tough, Locomotive will welcome the top team in the Western Conference to Southwest University Park on Saturday in San Antonio, as the Alamo City bunch has a chance to clinch Copa Tejas with a win.

“I know it means a lot to the fans and the club and the players know that. It would really hurt if they’re lifting [trophies] at our house,” said head coach John Hutchinson.  “We know what it means to defend and we know what it means to the club and we are definitely here to get the win not just for the players and bounce back but for everyone involved.”

El Paso and San Antonio will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the SWUP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Locomotive FC suffer 1-0 loss to San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their second match in a row after suffering a 1-0 defeat to San Antonio FC on Saturday night. It was a goal from Santiago Patiño in the 47th minute of the match that sealed the deal for the San Antonio side.
Ivan Melendez officially signs contract with Arizona Diamondbacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado graduate and former Texas Longhorns superstar Ivan Melendez officially signed his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. Melendez was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, 43rd overall by Arizona back on July 17 after winning the 2022 Golden Spikes Award last month.
Chihuahuas lose in extra innings 11-10 to Aces

Seth Beer's bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Reno Aces an 11-10 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. Reno won all three games of the series, marking the first time the Chihuahuas were swept in a series this season.
Chihuahuas get edged out, 7-6, by Aces

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but Reno's Stone Garrett hit a two-run game-ending home run to give the Aces a 7-6 win.
San Antonio Lands XFL Team

San Antonio has landed an XFL team. The football league announced three new cities are joining the league. In addition to San Antonio, Las Vegas and Orlando are being added.
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
5-year-old battling leukemia still in need of none marrow donor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, originally from El Paso is asking for help from El Pasoans because he needs a bone marrow donor who is Hispanic, like himself.
EPCC has 13 athletes make the Academic-All-American team

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Friday that three athletes from El Paso Community College (EPCC) have been named to the NJCAA 1st Team All American list.
Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT's "human billboards" demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio country living home near Calaveras Lake

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022. (Especially from Austin!) People are losing homebuying power and San Antonio rents aren't dropping.
Killeen man charged in 2021 slaying of El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say they've captured the man responsible for the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Far East El Paso. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on December 21, 2021.
EPPD investigates collision and shots fired in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit is investigating a shooting on a residential area in west side El Paso. El Paso Police Department responded to a call on the shots fired at the intersection of Confetti and Cabaret.
