At age 10, Fraser knew she wanted to be a dancer. Three years later she'd be diagnosed with the disorder that causes an abnormal curvature of the spine. Choreographer Paige Fraser was well into adulthood before she recognized the trauma her childhood diagnosis of scoliosis caused. Fraser, now 31, has been dancing since she was four years old. As a toddler, it was something she just enjoyed doing. But at age 10 when her teacher chose her for the role of Clara in The Nutcracker, Fraser started to consider dance as a career. Just a few years after that dream was taking root in her mind and in her life, she saw that her spine was shaped like the letter S.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO