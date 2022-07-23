$435 heading to Minnesota families for grocery support; summer food programs in full swing

The Saint Paul Public Schools "lunch heroes" food truck delivers meals throughout the capital city Photo credit Wambui Kamau/Audacy

As food costs climb, government leaders are providing healthy foods for children through the summer. This month, up to $180 million federal dollars, will go to the families of schoolchildren throughout the state. The Department of Human Services estimates 410,000 Minnesota children will receive assistance.

"Summer P-EBT is a federal pandemic relief food benefit designed to help families in the summer months," said Department of Human Services, assistant commissioner, Tikki Brown.

"$435 per child will be issued next week." That's not all, in early August, DHS will issue $218 per child under five.

Families must be enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) or Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, to qualify. She also says eligible families will receive benefits automatically.

The electronic benefit increases access to nutritious food, says Brown.

"Families will receive the card through mail and they are able to go to their local grocery store, shop at farmers markets that accept EBT and they're also able to shop online, with participating stores," said the assistant commissioner.

Another state agency is working to make sure kids are fed. Education commissioner, Heather Mueller says the state's P-EBT plan is vital in summer months. "Access to that food means [kids] have consistency so that they are operating at their highest level academically."

In an effort to be accessible, Commissioner Mueller says Nutrition Services, throughout the state, will provide culturally relevant foods.

"One of the things we talked about in St Paul, is adding pieces like sambusa throughout the school year." Sambusa or samosa is a triangular appetizer eaten by people from East Africa and India.

This tasty snack can be filled with meat or vegetables for vegetarians Photo credit SGAPhoto/Getty Images

School food truck serves kids hot meals this summer

In the capital city, the Saint Paul Public School District is also working to ensure no child goes hungry. The District has gone mobile... rolling out a food truck, that serves students, and adults with a disability, hot meals for free.

St. Paul resident Karla Estava, recently discovered the truck. "This is our third time," she explained as she and her three young daughters ate lunch, sitting on a grass patch, under a shaded tree. "We started coming Monday and so far everything looks good."

The truck makes 15 stops weekly, feeding 30-60 people a day at Phalen Beach. Perhaps its most popular location, the truck stops at Lake Phalen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with lunch service starting at noon.

Estava, encourages other families in need to take the aid. "Maybe they're afraid they're gonna get asked a whole bunch of questions," said Estava.

"They don't ask anything. They just give you the food for the kids and that's it."

The district says there is no need to register.