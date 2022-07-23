ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

UPDATE: Cow killed following a cattle truck fire in the Oklahoma City metro

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

UPDATE: A cow died in the semi-truck fire at Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.

The semi was hauling cows Friday night when it ignited in flames, the fire spreading from the semi’s cab to its trailer.

An official confirmed that one of the cows died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIOdc_0gpnktSM00
The scene of a semi-truck fire in the metro that killed one of multiple cows being hauled. Image KFOR.

Crews worked to save the cows from the fire.

I-40 lanes were closed, but are now back open.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City metro area emergency responders are trying to save cows that were being hauled in a semi-truck that caught on fire Friday night.

Oklahoma man drowns in swimming pool

The semi caught on fire in the area of Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.

Officials said the fire spread from the semi’s cab to its trailer.

Texas man drowns in Oklahoma lake

Crews are working to save the cows.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

KFOR

Man arrested on Peeping Tom complaint in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident at an Oklahoma City store. On July 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a store in southwest Oklahoma City regarding an incident with a child. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the case...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
