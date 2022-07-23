UPDATE: Cow killed following a cattle truck fire in the Oklahoma City metro

UPDATE: A cow died in the semi-truck fire at Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.

The semi was hauling cows Friday night when it ignited in flames, the fire spreading from the semi’s cab to its trailer.

An official confirmed that one of the cows died.

The scene of a semi-truck fire in the metro that killed one of multiple cows being hauled. Image KFOR.

Crews worked to save the cows from the fire.

I-40 lanes were closed, but are now back open.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City metro area emergency responders are trying to save cows that were being hauled in a semi-truck that caught on fire Friday night.

The semi caught on fire in the area of Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.

Officials said the fire spread from the semi’s cab to its trailer.

Crews are working to save the cows.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

