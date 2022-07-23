ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe for Slain ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Raises Thousands for His Children

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
 3 days ago
A GoFundMe page to raise money for the children of slain “Law & Order: Organized Crime” production assistant Johnny Pizarro II, has, as of press time, raised over $17,000 towards the $250,000 goal. Family lawyer Chrissy Grigoropoulos set up the fundraiser and notes, “all proceeds will be...

The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
TheWrap

