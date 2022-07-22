ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

Man hospitalized after shooting in Casa Grande; assailant flees in car

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A man has been hospitalized after a Friday afternoon shooting in Casa Grande while police remain on the lookout for the perpetrator who fled in a car.

At 1:27 p.m. near North Trekell Road and East McMurray Boulevard, a 34-year-old man was shot by another man, who fled in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger, according to a tweet by the Casa Grande Police Department.

The victim was flown to Valley Hospital with an unknown condition, according to police.

Case Grande authorities say they believe the man photographed is the suspect in the shooting, according to Officer Thomas Anderson, a spokesperson with the Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-705-2381.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

