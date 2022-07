HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will continue to be very hot as we move through the evening with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index around 100. A stray t'storm is possible in some areas although most will remain dry. Little relief is expected during the overnight as temperatures will only fall into the middle 70s. Make sure to stay hydrated during this heat wave and continue to limit strenuous outdoor activities if possible. Keep an eye on the elderly and watch for any signs of heat related stress on your pets! Today is a Weather Watch Day due to the heat!

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO