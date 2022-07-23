ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

By Graham Ulkins
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (Local News Live/Gray News) - Pastor Ryan Wolfe was just about to turn off the lights Saturday night at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas when the surprise of his career walked through the doors. “We were about to close, and all of a sudden,...

