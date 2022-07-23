Votto, Solano, India homer, Reds rough up Wainwright, Cards
By Associated Press
3 days ago
CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds opened the second half of the season with a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. With a light rain falling, Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third inning to put Boston ahead 1-0. Plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. There were dark skies over Fenway when Iassogna was shown the weather radar by a member of the grounds crew. The rain quickly picked up, and very shortly after the tarp was completely in place, the skies opened up for about 15 minutes, making the conditions awful for any possibility of playing. “Well, I mean, it wasn’t even raining,” Plesac said of his frustration. “It’s kind of like they’re anticipating it. I was ready to play until we couldn’t play. I don’t think we should stop the game if we’re capable of playing at the moment.”
