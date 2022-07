HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating after a firearm altercation left one person injured on Monday night near College Avenue and Greystone Street. According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident. There is no believed threat in the area. Another individual involved in the incident is currently cooperating with the investigation.

