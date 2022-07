Effective: 2022-07-24 20:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 803 PM MST, a dust storm was impacting Highway 93 between Willow Beach and Dolan Springs. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Dolan Springs, Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO