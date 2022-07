NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The need for workers is impacting every industry. Now, some medical professionals are feeling the need to make changes due to staffing shortages. The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters announced they had to cut back hours at an urgent care center in Newport News. Hospital officials said the Tech Center in Newport News will temporarily open two hours later and close an hour earlier because of a staffing shortage.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO