Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bote started the previous two games and went 1-for-7 with a double, a run scored, and seven strikeouts. Christopher Morel will take over for Bote on the keystone and hit ninth while Rafael Ortega returns to play center field and bat leadoff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO