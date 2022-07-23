ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Metropolitan Ministries in desperate need of food

By Olivia Steen
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAqJv_0gpnfDQt00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A community lifeline is in desperate need of help. Metropolitan Ministries is running critically low on essential food items and they’re asking the community for help.

“This market has actually helped me a lot. If it wasn’t for it, I wouldn’t be able to survive during the summertime,” Latasha Walker said.

She went to Metropolitan Ministries not expecting to see the bare shelves in the Tampa market.

“It’s hard because this used to be my spot to help me during the summer times. But they don’t have much to help with now.”

This is the reality for many of the shoppers, who depend on the organization’s supply. James Dunbar, with Metropolitan Ministries, said not having a fully stocked warehouse with necessary food is tough.

“This particular site serves anywhere from five to 600 families a month, and we have two more sites like this. In addition to that, we supply food boxes for high-need communities.”

This is why the organization needs your help to restock.

“We have zero beans. We have zero starches. Our meats are at a critical low. Vegetables are at a critical low. Soups have been hard to source for the last year or so.”

Dunbar told 8 On Your Side they’ve never been in a bind like this one. He said many of their longtime partners and supply chain companies are either delayed or no longer taking bulk orders.

“Some of it is probably scarcity. Some of it is probably fear of them wanting to keep their own shelves stocked. Our struggle is we can’t even purchase it.” Dunbar said. “Without this product, it’s a struggle to provide, as they have before.”

If you want to donate, you can drop off food at any of the Metropolitan Ministries locations. You can find them on Metropolitan Ministries | Helping At-Risk And Homeless In Tampa Bay (metromin.org).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — An area group is forming lasting friendships for canine and people. Lynne Tonte began a meetup group referred to as Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area 13 years in the past and it is stronger than ever. “I didn’t realize that, in all honesty, when I...
ANIMALS
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Pets of the Week

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, 440 N. Falkenburg Road, by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. This week’s pet descriptions were written by students at Stowers Elementary...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
WFLA

2022 News Channel 8 School Supply Drive

News Channel 8 is once again partnering with the Hillsborough Education Foundation, the Pinellas Education Foundation, the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Unions for its annual Back to School Supply Drive. This year's drive will take place on Friday, Aug. 12.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Charity#Metropolitan Ministries
thatssotampa.com

Taste of the Fair is a dazzling drive-thru serving up your favorite carnival food

Taste of the Fair seems too wild and cool to be true. All the sweet goodness of a carnival without the heat, and desperate fumbling for more food tickets. The super sugary bites at Taste of the Fair are absolutely over-the-top and well worth the indulgence. Donut bacon burger? Sure. Philly cheesesteak tater tots? We got those on lock. Giant smoked turkey legs that seem plucked from the pages of some Medieval fable? Have at it, friends. If your cravings can dream it, it’s probably already on the menu here.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thatssotampa.com

Yacht Starship launches brunch cruises from Tampa

Yacht Starship may offer the best brunch in Tampa. Brunch with a view? Nice. Brunch aboard a luxury vessel with stunning Tampa Bay views? Nicer. Yacht Starship is known for its luxe cruises, and now they’ve added a brunch adventure to their repertoire. The brunch cruises board at noon at launch at 12:30pm every Saturday and Sunday from Yacht Starship’s Channelside Drive location (603 Channelside Dr).
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

The Living Room Is Getting Ready To Open In Wesley Chapel!

Zach Feinstein, the co-owner of The Feinstein Group, which has opened three successful restaurants in Dunedin (including the original Living Room on Main St.) since the group was established in 2014, says “The Living Room should be open in Wesley Chapel by the first week in August.”. Zach and...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Renews PCSO Agreement, Despite Dissatisfaction

On a night when Gulfport officials addressed a once-a-year decision regarding law enforcement and emergency services, some quirks of the arrangement were coincidentally brought to light. The City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve its annual service agreement with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at a...
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News

Oldsmar parents call attention to 'forceful' arrest of teenager

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A group of Oldsmar moms are upset and calling on the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to take action after how they say two deputies handled a teen’s arrest on Saturday. They believe the deputies used excessive force on the teen. Videos taken by the...
OLDSMAR, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy