Tampa, FL

Man dead after shooting at IQ Apartments in Tampa

By Jack Royer
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at the IQ Apartments in Tampa Friday afternoon left an adult man dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller alerted deputies around 3:30 p.m. Friday, saying the man was shot in the parking lot. Deputies arrived to learn the suspects had fled the scene by car, but they weren’t sure which direction they had traveled.

The victim died at a local hospital after attempts were made to save his life. Deputies don’t believe the shooting was random, but instead, think the victims and the suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects involved is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

