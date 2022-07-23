Topps pop-up truck to offer free trading cards at Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Before the heat became brutal Sunday afternoon, thousands of riders took off on their bikes heading from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. It’s about that time. Riders from all over the area tightened up their helmets and made sure their water bottles were filled as they geared up to ride with a purpose. “These are trying times,” Richard Shaw said. “And to be an officer, I don’t know, in this city could not possibly be harder.” More than 2,100 riders participated in “The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour,” a 60-mile ride across the Ben Franklin Bridge finishing in Atlantic City. On Sunday,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO