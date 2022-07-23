Topps pop-up truck to offer free trading cards at Penn's Landing

Brand Reimagines Two Historic Landmarked Buildings Including The Divine Lorraine Hotel; and Sets to Open a Third by Year End. Mint House, a residential hospitality brand, announced today the opening of two new locations in Philadelphia - Mint House at The Ledger, a landmarked building directly overlooking Independence Hall, and Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel, a 130-year-old landmarked property, which was the first racially integrated hotel in America. Additionally, as part of its partnership with EB Realty Management Corp, who own The Divine Lorraine, Mint House will open a to-be-named 47-unit full building conversion in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood in Q4 2022.
