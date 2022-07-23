ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FIFA 23 Leak Reveals Marvel Crossover

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 23 will apparently have some kind of Marvel crossover when it releases. As of right now, FIFA 23 is looking to be one of the most interesting entries in the series in years, perhaps semi-unintentionally. Earlier this week, EA began unveiling new information about FIFA 23 and showcased the new...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Player Warns Fans of Major Problem

Poor Halo Infinite can't seem to catch a break as a rather significant problem is now reportedly plaguing those who enjoy the game's multiplayer. Halo Infinite's multiplayer received a lot of praise at launch because it came out several weeks ahead of schedule and it's free for everyone, even if they don't have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's incredibly accessible, it's really fun, and it's extremely innovative for the FPS genre. With that said, that hasn't stopped it from having a ton of issues. Many players have criticized the roll out of new content, namely pointing out how slow it is, and ridiculed how progression works in the game as it was and still is linked to a challenge system that makes unlocking items feel slow and sometimes not very fun.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Details Multiplayer Reveal

A new report associated with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has detailed when Infinity Ward and Activision will finally begin to show off more of the game's multiplayer component. At this point in time, we've seen a fair bit of Modern Warfare 2, but the multiplayer aspect of the highly-anticipated sequel has still been kept under wraps. And while we know that a multiplayer beta will be happening prior to the release of MW2 in October, it sounds like we won't see anything from the PvP mode until a month before launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Nintendo 3DS Game Reportedly Getting New Switch Remaster

A new report has claimed that a popular first-party game that released on the Nintendo 3DS all the way back in 2012 will be getting remastered for Nintendo Switch in the coming year. Ever since the Switch launched back in 2017, we've seen a number of different titles remastered for the console. In a general sense, most of these remasters (or ports) were associated with games from the Wii U, given that these titles that came to the Switch predecessor never sold very well. And while we might still see some more Wii U ports in the future, it sounds like Nintendo is now looking to also bring back a fan-favorite game from the 3DS era.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online Cars Spotted Ahead of Full Reveal

There's a new GTA Online update on the way, and in case you hadn't heard, it's bringing with it some more vehicles that'll be available for purchase. We know some broad details about some of those, but not specifics just yet. The newest trailer for the Criminal Enterprises update as well as some images shared on Rockstar Games' newswire posts appear to have shown off some of the new cars already, however, and players have taken notice.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Steam Game Is Already the Best-Reviewed of 2022

A new Steam game that was only released mere days ago is already the best-reviewed title of 2022 on Valve's expansive PC platform. For the most part, 2022 has been a pretty middling year when it comes to major video game releases. While some titles like Elden Ring have resonated greatly with audiences, on the whole, 2022 (at least for the time being) is widely considered to have been a down year for the gaming industry. And perhaps for that reason alone, one title has now been able to quickly shoot to the top of the Steam charts.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Release Date Leaked by Blizzard

The release date for Wrath of the Lich King in World of Warcraft Classic has seemingly been leaked by Blizzard Entertainment. Earlier this year, Blizzard unveiled that Wrath of the Lich King would be the next expansion that would come to WoW Classic following the release of The Burning Crusade. And while we haven't learned much about the addition of WotLK since its announcement, it seems like we now might know when it will be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic

In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Confirms Major God of War Ragnarok Upgrade

PlayStation has confirmed that God of War Ragnarok gives PS4 and PS5 players exactly what they wanted out of the first game. When Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation released 2018's God of War reboot it earned universal acclaim, eventually settling on a 94 on Metacritic and beating Red Dead Redemption 2 at The Game Awards for GOTY. So far, the sequel looks largely more of the same, which should suffice for most PlayStation fans considering how good the first game is. That said, the sequel is bigger in size and scope. Not only have we heard that through the grapevine, but a new story description confirms as much.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Nintendo Switch Exclusives Include Free 12 Month Subscription to Switch Online

If you are new to the Nintendo Switch or you don't have one of the exclusive titles listed below, you'll be able to score a free 1 year subscription to Switch Online for free thanks to GameStop. They've paired a collection of popular Nintendo Switch exclusives with a 12 month membership to the service. What's more, three of the five eligible games are on sale to begin with. These titles include the following:
VIDEO GAMES

