TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals open 2022 NFL training camp Wednesday at State Farm Stadium. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. The biggest question: How will the Cardinals handle DeAndre Hopkins during training camp? Coach Kliff Kingsbury has said Hopkins will be on a limited schedule during training camp as he works back from a MCL injury that ended his 2021 season prematurely in Week 14. Hopkins is also suspended the first six weeks of the season after violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. So how much will the Cardinals actually work Hopkins into the rotation during training camp and the preseason? The Cardinals' offense is significantly different without Hopkins. For example, without him on the field last season, 56% of Arizona's passing yards were after the catch compared to 44% with him, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Can Arizona afford to give him precious reps during camp when the Cardinals need to prepare an offense to play without him? Can they afford not to give him reps if he can't practice with the team until Week 7?

