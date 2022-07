CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals report for 2022 NFL training camp on Tuesday. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines. The most compelling position battle: Jackson Carman vs. Cordell Volson. Cincinnati doesn’t have a ton of high-profile position battles entering training camp, which is a testament to the roster construction over the last few offseasons. But Carman, a second-round selection in 2021, will be under the spotlight as he looks to fend off Volson, this year’s fourth-round draft pick. Carman couldn't secure a starting spot as a rookie despite having the inside track. Coaches have praised his on-field development this offseason, but head coach Zac Taylor said the battle will be open in training camp. It’s the only legitimate question mark on an offensive line that will feature three new starters in ’22.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO