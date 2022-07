MILWAUKEE -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. "Kris has some discomfort in his foot," Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies' 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. "It's been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We're going to get reevaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we'll see where we are."

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO