ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Heights family displaced after fire destroys home

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfkD8_0gpneAov00

Lincoln Heights family homeless after apartment is destroyed by fire 02:18

A Lincoln Heights family has been forced to live in a camp it set up outside of its apartment building where a devastating house fire destroyed its home.

With nowhere to go following the fire that destroyed the family's apartment unit, the Benitez family set up shop in the parking lot of its apartment building.

Maria Christina Benitez slept in the front room with her brother, but for the last three nights they've slept in tents with their parents, in the parking lot of what was once her home.

The 14-year-old teenager has struggled to get sleep ever since the horrific fire.

"It's been stressful. I remember the first day I didn't sleep at all I stayed awake for the whole day," Benitez said.

A neighbor lent the family a canopy which it is now sleeping under, with mattresses. Whatever the family managed to save, it's now stacked up nearby.

Neighbors and friends have told the family that everything is going to be fine. But in Los Angeles, where rent is outrageously and painfully high , that is easier said than done.

"We're hoping to raise money so they can find a place where they can feel safe and begin to heal," parishioner Rudy Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict.

Lopez is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church across the street from the Benitez's home. Lopez has started a GoFundMe page to help the family who aren't getting any help from the building's landlord.

"The landlord is refusing to be cooperative and just give them the deposit and send them away," Lopez saod.

The family's former home is a rent control building, meaning it does not pay more than $1000 a month in rent.

The Benitez family has lived here for 19 years. Finding anywhere close to what it paid per month for rent is nearly impossible.

As it is, it's hard to find anywhere in LA with rent around $1,500. A drastic jump for a family that works hard to make ends meet every month.

Gabriel Benitez, the patriarch of the family, used to be a cook before the pandemic began and is now working as a day laborer. His son is scheduled to attend Cal State LA in the fall and his daughter is in high school, which is why the community is rallying to find them a more permanent solution.

"I'd like to thank the people that gave us money from the GoFundMe. It means a lot to us," Maria Christina Benitez said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman rescued after falling in Los Liones trail in Topanga

After falling and suffering facial trauma, a woman who was hiking in the Topanga State Park was airlifted to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department air operations. The woman, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Los Liones Trail when she fell and suffered a facial injury. LAFD ground and air operations managed to safely rescue the hiker from a remote part of the trail. A flight paramedic medically assessed and stabilized the woman before she was airlifted into the LAFD helicopter to be transported to a hospital. An hour before LAFD crews rescued the woman, a senior male hiker was rescued in the Topanga State Park after he dislocated his shoulder, according to an LAFD press release. The condition of the man and woman is unclear at this moment but it doesn't appear that either suffered life threatening injuries.
TOPANGA, CA
CBS LA

Multiple water main breaks flood Hollywood, Valley streets

Several streets in the Hollywood area are a watery mess Monday morning after two water mains broke, flooding streets and parking structures. LADWP crews are working to shut off water mains in Hollywood, at Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland, and in East Hollywood, at Sierra Vista and Wilton Place. Reports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Commercial building burns in Vermont-Slauson: LAFD

A vacant commercial building in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles went up in flames Sunday evening. The fire in the 5900 block of South Figueroa Street burned a 50-foot-by-200-foot one-story building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. It took about half an hour for 52 firefighters to extinguish the fire, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Monica Mirror

Suspects Unsuccessful in Attempt to Steal ATM From Santa Monica Bank

Friday morning incident remains under investigation. Two suspects ultimately were unsuccessful in an attempt to tow an ATM from a Santa Monica bank using a stolen pickup truck last week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 22, around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the Chase Bank...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

3 questioned in fatal Long Beach shooting after overnight standoff

A standoff in Long Beach ended Monday with three people in custody for questioning in the shooting death of a man in Long Beach. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, Long Beach police Officer Paige White said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body Found at Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK – A body was found Saturday morning in Griffith Park, authorities said. Park rangers with the city of Los Angeles discovered a deceased person in the brush at 2899 E. Observatory Road at 8:52 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The LAFD confirmed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Tree trimmer electrocuted in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition this evening after he suffered an electric shock while trimming a tree at a house in unincorporated Tustin. Firefighters were summoned at 4:52 p.m. to the area of La Limonar Road and Arroyo Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
TUSTIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Landlord#Accident
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Hours-long barricade comes to end in Huntington Park

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after remaining holed up inside a home in Huntington Park for hours. The incident in the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street unfolded just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday. It was there that authorities responded to a suspect who was hold up inside a home.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle Peralta Fire in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters worked through the night to stop a fire in Jurupa Valley in its tracks. The Peralta Fire started out as a 2-acre vegetation fire at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday between Riverside county and city lines in the Santa Ana River bottom. About 46 acres in heavy fuels have burned,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

17-year-old boy fatally shot in car driving through Harbor Gateway area

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles late Sunday night, police said.The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at Plaza Del Amo, near Denker Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. The boy died at the scene.The teen had been in a car at the time at the shooting, and it's unclear if the boy was driving the vehicle or was a passenger.Witnesses told police they heard a crash. Video from the scene showed the car the teen had been in had slammed into another vehicle.Information about the shooter was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman stabbed to death at South LA pizzeria

LOS ANGELES - A woman was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an "ambulance cutting" at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Police investigate suspicious item at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Airport police descended on LAX Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious item that was found inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The airport tweeted at 9:25 a.m. that passengers were being moved away from the area during the investigation. Those waiting for a ground transportation shuttle at Tom Bradley were asked to move Terminal 6 for pickup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Street takeovers, fireworks, vandalism plaguing new 6th Street Bridge

After the new 6th Street Viaduct Bridge was closed Friday night for approximately two hours, due to a crash, an estimated 200 people came out, an hour after it reopened, for s street takeover, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division said.On Saturday night, police closed the bridge to traffic on both sides yet again. So far, police are not saying how long the bridge will be closed. RELATED: Calls for design adjustments to 6th Street Bridge as takeovers, other stunts continueWith the new bridge being open for less than two weeks, it has become a magnet for dangerous street takeovers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued

More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests. Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding company called Envigo RMS LLC, which sells the dogs to medical laboratory sites, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The company is located in Virginia.Most of the dogs had never been outside of its cage or been on grass."We were able to...
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy