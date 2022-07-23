ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

Anne Arundel brewery wins over supermarkets with military-themed brew

By Jamie Costello
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Armed Forces Brewing Company in Pasadena is all about serving – serving in the military and serving up drinks.

Alan Beal is the founder. His grandfather served in the Navy, dad and brother in the Air Force, two uncles in the Marines and cousins went to West Point.

Armed Forces Brewing has four brands saluting our military.

They have enlisted America's brewmaster, Bob Rupprecht, who has more recipes than Betty Crocker.

But he says he hasn't perfected perfection. "No, im never little bit better,” Bob said. But he struck a cord, not a cat, with cat show beer.

One sip and it slides down your throat faster that a jet off an aircraft carrier.

The company is so good, it won over Walmart and Sam’s club and gets to stack store shelves with their beer.

Seventy percent of the workforce has served.

And when Navy vet John walks in to see, it’s an easy sell When venture capitalists waved the goodbye flag at them, genius Alan came up with a way you can pluck down $200 and own a piece.

"We have four 65 percent veterans,” Alan said.

So tonight, have a toast to those who have served and who are about to be served again with three guys who have set the bar high.

