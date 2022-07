WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After two impressive wins from both teams, the Wichita State and North Texas Alumni teams met at Charles Koch Arena Monday night for the TBT Wichita Regional Championship game. On the WSU side, the Aftershocks, led by Conner Frankamp (15.5 ppg), took down “We Are D3” and the “Air Raiders” this past weekend to advance to tonight. For UNT, Bleed Green, led by Brandon Jefferson (20 ppg), took down “Eberlein Drive” and “Purple and Black” to make the final as the underdog 7 seed. This game was set up to be a competitive battle, with both squads playing great defense and unselfish offense throughout the tournament.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO