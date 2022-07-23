'Detroit Digest:' Louisiana Creole Gumbo on Gratiot Delivers Some Tasty Dishes Including a Catfish Po'boy

Friday was a fantastic evening of music at the Detroit Institute of Arts for the Concert of Colors, now in its 30th year. Opening the night was Alejandro Escovedo, who played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers), and alt-country (Rank & File) before he launched a solo career. That was followed by the annual Don Was All-Star Revue, this year a tribute to Iggy Pop featuring drummers Ronald Pangborn and Ron Otis, guitarist Brian “Roscoe” White, keyboardist Luis Resto, saxophonist Dave McMurray, and Don Was on bass, accompanied Detroit singers Mick Collins, Steffanie Christi'an, Josie Pace, Don Duprie and Alison Lewis, Carolyn Striho, Scott Dailey, Steven Beggar, and Nadir Omowale.
