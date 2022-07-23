ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Detroit Digest:' Louisiana Creole Gumbo on Gratiot Delivers Some Tasty Dishes Including a Catfish Po'boy

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
Cover picture for the articleFor more than 50 years, Louisiana Creole Gumbo at 2051 Gratiot Ave. in Eastern Market has been dishing out tasty Creole, spicy Cajun and old-style Southern dishes. Carlos Parisi, host of...

MetroTimes

The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer

Detroit’s Cass Corridor is losing another dining option for the rest of the summer. The Peterboro, which has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years, is closing its doors for the next few months. General Manager for Detroit Optimist Society Adam Russell said in an...
Where to Grab Breakfast in Detroit

Most of us probably took breakfast for granted when we were younger. Then we got a little older and realized how fantastic the meal was. Hash browns, sausages, omelets, pancakes, waffles, fruits, and so on make unique and satisfying combinations. In a city with a diverse population like Detroit, it...
Summer Sips: Adult-only Detroit Zoo night features drinks, entertainment

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Experience the Detroit Zoo after hours this weekend during the adult-only Summer Sips. From 6-10 p.m. Friday, only people 21 and older will be allowed at the zoo. Entry includes a free drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.; access to the Dinosauria life-sized dinosaur exhibit; themed cocktails and photos; free train rides; live music, and more.
Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
New Kosher Street Food Restaurant in Detroit: Ess In

Ess In Company joins Detroit’s kosher eatery scene as a new street food restaurant. Menu items include fried chicken, sandwiches, salads, and falafel; the wide selection caters towards many different preferences. Ess In Company is run by Chef Cari, a well known chef who has worked with kosher food truck and catering.
Detroit Wall Street Anniversary Celebrates Hot Sams

On Saturday July 23rd, a beautiful hot 83 degree, summer day, the Detroit Wall Street Anniversary celebration was held at Detroit’s Campus Martius, downtown with great music and a flavorful fashion show. What a great turnout to witness the 100+ anniversary of Hot Sams, a Detroit staple. The nice...
Main Art theater demolished Monday afternoon in downtown Royal Oak

Royal Oak — The curtains were literally coming down Monday afternoon on the Main Art theater in Royal Oak as a crew worked to demolish the 80-year-old venue, a showcase of independent cinema in Metro Detroit since the 1990s. Red curtains lining the walls and rows of theater chairs...
Oak House Deli to open second location in Pontiac

Oak House Deli will be bringing its vegan pastrami and Reubens to Pontiac starting Monday, July 25. The Royal Oak deli known for both its vegan and non-vegan sammies will be opening its second location inside the Crofoot concert venue. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Camping on the Cut brings outdoor enthusiasts to Downtown Detroit

Camping under the stars in the middle of Detroit is an experience you can have only once a year. But camping enthusiasts arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday and don’t plan on leaving until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Camping on the Cut, hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The...
Swedish House Mafia cancels upcoming Detroit concert

Swedish House Mafia won't be coming to Detroit after all. The electronic music trio has axed its Aug. 17 concert at Little Caesars Arena. The date is one of five concerts the group canceled on Friday, along with shows in Orlando, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., Billboard reports, and it follows last month's cancelation of shows in East Rutherford, NJ, Minneapolis and Phoenix. No reason was given for the termination.
Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
Photos from Detroit’s 2022 Concert of Colors

Friday was a fantastic evening of music at the Detroit Institute of Arts for the Concert of Colors, now in its 30th year. Opening the night was Alejandro Escovedo, who played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers), and alt-country (Rank & File) before he launched a solo career. That was followed by the annual Don Was All-Star Revue, this year a tribute to Iggy Pop featuring drummers Ronald Pangborn and Ron Otis, guitarist Brian “Roscoe” White, keyboardist Luis Resto, saxophonist Dave McMurray, and Don Was on bass, accompanied Detroit singers Mick Collins, Steffanie Christi'an, Josie Pace, Don Duprie and Alison Lewis, Carolyn Striho, Scott Dailey, Steven Beggar, and Nadir Omowale.
Main Art Theater in Royal Oak torn down Monday morning

It's the end for the Main Art Theater as demolition crews began tearing it down Monday morning after 80 years of film showings. The theater on Main Street in Royal Oak was first opened by Robert Anthony in the summer of 1941 with just one screen and 800 seats. Throughout the decades, it underwent an expansion to add two more theaters.
Detroit to Host Immersive King Tut exhibit

A major Immersive King Tut exhibit is coming to Detroit this November. The exhibit is put on by the same crew behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that took place last May. The exhibit, “King Tut: Boy. King. Hero.,” is slated to open on Nov. 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit. The show will appear in 21 cities throughout the U.S., with Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and others on the roster. Tickets begin at $29.99 and go on sale Friday (July 22).
