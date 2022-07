In recent days, Dare County has release updates on several of this summer’s ongoing beach nourishment projects. Beach Nourishment work has been completed in Kill Devil Hills and the contractor is moving equipment and beginning work in Kitty Hawk. The dredge has left the construction site for maintenance and inspections. It is scheduled to return the first week of August. Sand pumping will begin once the dredge returns.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO