WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE”) (NYSE: WWE). On June 17, 2022, the Company disclosed...business.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0